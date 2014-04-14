Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 8:52 am | Partly Cloudy 53º

 
 
 
 

Goleta West Sanitary District Awarded ‘Transparency Certificate of Excellence’

By Goleta West Sanitary District | April 14, 2014 | 11:37 a.m.

The Goleta West Sanitary District has recently been awarded the prestigious Transparency Certificate of Excellence by the Special District Leadership Foundation, in recognition of its outstanding efforts to promote transparency and good governance to its customers and the general public.

“This award is a testament to the district’s commitment to open government,” General Manager Mark Nation said. “The board of directors and district staff are to be commended for their efforts to keep customers informed which, in turn, facilitates their oversight and engagement in district business.”

In order to receive the award, a special district must demonstrate the completion of eight essential governance transparency requirements, including properly conducting open and public meetings, ethics training for all board members and filing financial transactions and compensation reports to the California state controller in a timely manner.

Goleta West Sanitary District also fulfilled 15 website requirements, including providing readily available and timely information to the public, such as board agendas, past meeting minutes, recent budgets and major project information.

The district also demonstrated proactive outreach to its constituents through project news alerts and regular newsletters highlighting system updates and community efforts to best manage wastewater infrastructure and environmental protection. The district actively participates in local community events such as the Lemon Festival, and maintains a long-standing street‐sweeping program, which helps prevent polluted stormwater runoff.

 
