Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 11:36 am | Fog/Mist 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Goleta Will Let City Voters Decide How to Elect Mayor

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | July 22, 2015 | 11:37 a.m.

Goleta residents will decide next year whether they want to directly elect their mayor.

The Goleta City Council directed staff on Tuesday to prepare the question for voter consideration on the November 2016 ballot — a change that if approved would set up the first mayoral election for 2018.

Right now, Goleta voters elect five council members at large, who then choose the mayor from within their ranks on a rotating basis each year.

The council voted 3-1 in favor of putting the decision on the ballot, with Mayor Paula Perotte against and Mayor Pro Tem Jim Farr absent.

The city has abided by the same system since it was incorporated in 2002, but City Attorney Tim Giles said two other options were available.

The city could let voters decide whether to directly elect a mayor for either a 4- or 2-year term via a ballot measure at the next municipal election — per state law — or draft a city charter that would allow the city more flexibility in determining when and how to elect a mayor in off-cycle elections.

“The second way is more cumbersome,” Giles said, noting an elected commission or staff would have to create a charter document.

Perotte said she was concerned about the appearance of “self-dealing,” adding that it might look like current council members were doing this to benefit themselves. She asked to delay the timeframe for a mayor election for four to eight years.

Giles said only a charterer city could delay the timeframe, since state law stipulates the first mayoral election has to occur two years after voters approve it.

Goleta’s first mayor and long-time councilwoman, Margaret Connell, cautioned against changing a system that has been effective thus far.

“I do have a concern about moving to have an elected mayor,” she said. “That period as mayor gives you some period of growth. To rotate the mayor every year keeps each member of council sort of equal.

"I think that is a good operating model for governance.”

Goleta is the only city in Santa Barbara County besides Carpinteria that doesn’t directly elect a mayor, Councilman Roger Aceves said.

“We are not deciding this,” Aceves said. “We’re asking the voters to decide this. I think that we owe it to our constituents to ask the question and see what they think.

"We’re old enough now that this is something we should at least offer them the opportunity to make a decision, one way or another.”

Perotte was the only official interested in learning more about a city charter.

Councilman Michael Bennett said letting residents decide whether to elect a mayor was the basis of a democracy.

As the only sitting council member Tuesday who hadn’t yet been mayor, Councilman Tony Vallejo said he thought holding the top post a year would go by too fast.

Perotte agreed her tenure was flying by, but stopped short of supporting the motion. She said she planned to do her own research into what a charter city would look like.

“I think we leave it the way it is,” she said. “It’s been working beautifully for the city of Goleta.”

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 