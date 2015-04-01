Goleta Woman Arrested on Suspicion of DUI After Crash in Santa Barbara

Police say 21-year-old Brenda Jauregui-Salinas struck an oncoming vehicle on the Lower Westside and fled on foot before being detained

A young woman was arrested on a charge of misdemeanor DUI on Tuesday night after she allegedly struck an oncoming vehicle on Santa Barbara's Lower Westside and then fled on foot, police said.

Brenda C. Jauregui-Salinas, 21, of Goleta, was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on Tuesday night on charges of driving under the influence, a misdemeanor, with bail set at $5,000, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood of the Santa Barbara Police Department.

At 9:44 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 700 block of West Canon Perdido Street, near Loma Alta, after a report of a hit-and-run collision, Harwood said.

Jauregui-Salinas had been driving a gray Dodge Charger eastbound on Canon Perdido when she drifted into the wrong side of the roadway midblock, striking a westbound white Jeep Cherokee driven by a 36-year-old Santa Barbara man, Harwood said.

After the collision occurred, "the suspect fled on foot and she was stopped about two blocks away on the 600 block of West De la Guerra Street," he said.

Officers contacted two witnesses and transported them to the suspect's location, where they positively identified the woman as the suspect in the case.

A DUI investigation ensued, and Jauregui-Salinas submitted to a breath test, in which she blew a .16 and .15, Harwood said.

Other than a small cut to the suspect's index finger, no injuries resulted from the collision, he said.

