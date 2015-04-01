Friday, April 13 , 2018, 11:10 pm | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Goleta Woman Arrested on Suspicion of DUI After Crash in Santa Barbara

Police say 21-year-old Brenda Jauregui-Salinas struck an oncoming vehicle on the Lower Westside and fled on foot before being detained

A Goleta woman was arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of DUI after crashing into a vehicle going the other direction on Santa Barbara’s Lower Westside.
A Goleta woman was arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of DUI after crashing into a vehicle going the other direction on Santa Barbara’s Lower Westside. (Urban Hikers photo)
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | April 1, 2015 | 11:00 a.m.

A young woman was arrested on a charge of misdemeanor DUI on Tuesday night after she allegedly struck an oncoming vehicle on Santa Barbara's Lower Westside and then fled on foot, police said.

Brenda C. Jauregui-Salinas, 21, of Goleta, was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on Tuesday night on charges of driving under the influence, a misdemeanor, with bail set at $5,000, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood of the Santa Barbara Police Department.

At 9:44 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 700 block of West Canon Perdido Street, near Loma Alta, after a report of a hit-and-run collision, Harwood said.

Jauregui-Salinas had been driving a gray Dodge Charger eastbound on Canon Perdido when she drifted into the wrong side of the roadway midblock, striking a westbound white Jeep Cherokee driven by a 36-year-old Santa Barbara man, Harwood said.

After the collision occurred, "the suspect fled on foot and she was stopped about two blocks away on the 600 block of West De la Guerra Street," he said.

The suspect in a DUI collision is taken into custody Tuesday night and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail. (Urban Hikers photo)

Officers contacted two witnesses and transported them to the suspect's location, where they positively identified the woman as the suspect in the case.

A DUI investigation ensued, and Jauregui-Salinas submitted to a breath test, in which she blew a .16 and .15, Harwood said.  

Other than a small cut to the suspect's index finger, no injuries resulted from the collision, he said.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 