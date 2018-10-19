Tip Leads to Arrest of Woman in Theft of Merchandise from Deckers in Goleta

A woman suspected of stealing more than $2,000 worth of merchandise from Deckers Brands in Goleta was arrested Thursday by Santa Barbara County sheriff’s detectives.

Stacee Ann Walker, 44, of Goleta was taken into custody at her residence on the 100 block of Aero Camino, according to sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

Thanks to an anonymous tip, Walker was identified as the suspect captured on surveillance video on Oct. 10 at the Deckers Brands retail store at 6601 Hollister Ave., Hoover said.

Investigators determined that Walker was on probation, and a search of her residence was conducted.

Walker allegedly had made off with an UGG coat, several pairs of women’s designer boots and men’s designer shoes, and fled in a GM long-bed truck with a logo on the side.

“During the search, they located items that had been stolen from Deckers, along with heroin and syringes,” Hoover said.

Walker was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of burglary, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of narcotics paraphernalia, Hoover said.

She remained in custody Friday afternoon in lieu of $20,000 bail.

“The Sheriff’s Office wants to thank the community member who provided the tip that helped deputies locate and arrest the suspect in this case. We also want to point out the value of having a surveillance system,” Hoover said. “This case is a great example of how public assistance can play a critical role in solving crimes and holding those accountable who commit crimes in our community.”

