Goleta Woman Pleads No Contest to Charges in Fatal Hit-Run Collision

A Goleta woman pleaded no contest this week to felony hit and run charges stemming from an accident that killed a 67-year-old pedestrian in 2015.

Eileen Fox was arrested on charges of hit and run and involuntary manslaughter after leaving the scene of an accident in which she hit Victoria Harris of Cambria on the 4400 block of Hollister Avenue on Oct. 30, 2015, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Fox, who was 50 at the time of her arrest, pleaded no contest to the charge of leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

The manslaughter charge was previously dropped, according to prosecutors.

Authorities said at the time of the collision that Fox had struck Harris, who had parked her vehicle along the side of the road and was thrown into the roadway by the impact.

Harris was declared dead after being transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Fox is expected to be sentenced to probation, attorneys said in Santa Barbara County Superior Court this week.

