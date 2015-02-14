Goleta Woman Struck, Killed by Freight Train Near La Patera Lane

A 49-year-old woman was killed Saturday when she was struck by a freight train in Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident occurred at about 11:15 a.m. near the Amtrak station on La Patera Lane, said Kelly Hoover, a Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman.

Hoover said the victim, Suzanne Worsham of Goleta, had just visited a friend at an encampment nearby and was talking on her cell phone when she walked into the path of the Union Pacific freight train.

“The train was traveling northbound at approximately 60 mph at the time of the collision,” she said. “The train conductor sounded his horn several times prior to the collision.”

The sheriff’s Coroner’s Bureau is investigating the death, which appears to be accidental, Hoover said.

“A cause and manner of death will not be determined until toxicology and lab results are complete,” she added.

