City Won’t Sue County Over Goleta Beach Project

Despite concerns about the process, the City of Goleta won’t challenge Santa Barbara County’s decision on the Goleta Beach Park erosion project.

The county Board of Supervisors will try to get the existing rock revetments permitted by the California Coastal Commission instead of pursuing a plan that pulls them out.

The rocks were installed under an emergency permit that has expired.

The supervisors on Tuesday voted unanimously to send a no-project alternative to the Coastal Commission, which has the ultimate authority to approve or deny the plan.

“Those who were there could hear a pin drop, because we didn’t expect that,” Goleta Councilman Roger Aceves said Tuesday night. “I didn’t see that one coming, but thank God we were unified on this, and we’re protecting the park, because it is about the park and not about the beach.”

Councilman Jim Farr said the council’s standing committee “sharpened our swords” to prepare for the supervisors meeting, but the vote “was a delightful surprise.”

After a closed session meeting, the Goleta City Council decided not to pursue any legal action against the county over the Goleta Beach project.

City leaders don’t agree with the county’s process and think the Board of Supervisors should certify the environmental impact report before sending the project application to the Coastal Commission.

“The council instead fully supports the county’s application, and plans to actively pursue Coastal Commission approval of the county’s request,” public information officer Valerie Kushnerov said in a statement.



