Goleta Wraps Up Workshops on General Plan

Goleta city officials came away with more input on amendments to their General Plan Wednesday, at the final session of a round of workshops discussing changes to the document.

“How general should the General Plan be?” was a question raised that evening, as interested community members packed council chambers to voice their opinions to the Goleta City Council and Planning Commission.

Environmentalists and slow growth advocates turned out strongly to defend the language of the original plan, which favors tighter regulations on development, while housing advocates urged for more flexibility in its policies. Both sides, however, were pleased with the process and the contact it provided between the city and the different sectors of the public.

 The General Plan amendment workshops are over for now, but the public comment period lasts until the end of the month. City staff will then summarize the comments taken from this and previous workshops and deliver a report mid-November.

