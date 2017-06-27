Design Review Board Gives Feedback on New Goleta Fire Station

Neighborhood impact and eucalyptus tree removal are issues of concern for planned station at 7952 Hollister Ave.

Neighbhood impact and eucalyptus tree removal were some design-related issues noted Tuesday in relation to Goleta's new fire station project.

Goleta’s Design Review Board met to provide feedback for the single-story station slated at 7952 Hollister Ave. in western Goleta.

No action was taken, but the board’s review will help guide the final design for Fire Station 10 as it proceeds the local planning process, including environmental impact report preparation, city permitting and Coastal Commission review.

The applicant — the city's Neighborhood Services and Public Safety Department and the Santa Barbara County Fire Department — hopes to construct an 11,600-square-foot station on 1.25 acres.

“We want good neighbor relations," Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Michael Klusyk said. "We are happy to participate in the community outreach. Our operation of the fire station needs to occur, but with as minimal impact to the community as possible.”

The renderings brought before the board showed craftsman-style architectural features, tree removals, extensive new landscaping and working with the adjacent neighbors to the east of the landscape and noted being mindful of the ocean views when adding fencing.

Eucalyptus trees near the property will be cut in order to give fire trucks needed space to operate in the driveway.

Some board members expressed concerns over the tree elimination.

“The removal will be necessary,” said Vyto Adomaitis, the director of neighborhood services and public safety. “Because this (structure) is designated as essential facilities, it’s important that we don’t have potential hazards around the facility. We are working closely with the landscape architect and regret the removal of the trees.”

Designs show the average building height is approximately 23 1⁄2 feet high, with a nearly 32-foot-tall entry “tower” and a small “lantern” feature above the apparatus bay extending nearly 38 feet.

Commissioners provided insights on the architectural features, noted interest in reclaimed water and embracing zero net energy use.

City officials said the station is expected to use recycled water.

“Overall, I think it’s a nice project,” board member Erin Carroll said.

The City Council will consider approving the final design at a future meeting, and the construction date is unknown, according to Goleta spokeswoman Valerie Kushnerov.

The $6.3 million project includes a seven space public parking lot near Hollister Avenue, nine employee parking spaces, and a 30-person capacity training and community room.

The station will be built using county development impact fees, the Goleta fire development impact funds and city development agreements.

Some design elements have been moved to the west of the site, such as the tower feature, the exercise room and the above-ground fuel tank.

The rendering for Fire Station 10 shows the trash enclosure doors facing the south rather than the east.

The project was assigned to Kruger Bensen Ziemer Architects of Santa Barbara.

During public comment, a Goleta resident thanked the city for addressing the input mentioned at community meetings in November and March.

The building design and site plan went through public meetings to address public comments and concerned neighbors in The Hideaway residential development located to the east.

The station is a high priority project listed in the city’s General Plan and part of Goleta’s capital improvement program.

The new station will meet the National Fire Protection Association guidelines for emergency response time.

If a fire breaks out in western Goleta, the city' fire station does not meet the 5-minute emergency response time for the western Goleta area. Fire crews respond from Fire Station 11, at 6901 Frey Way along Storke Road.

