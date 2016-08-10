Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 12:44 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Newly Resurfaced Tennis Courts Reopen at Goleta’s Evergreen Park

$120,000 project repairs large cracks that left the 1970s-era courts unusable for two years

Community leaders celebrate the reopening of two tennis courts at Evergreen Park in Goleta during a ceremony Wednesday morning.
Community leaders celebrate the reopening of two tennis courts at Evergreen Park in Goleta during a ceremony Wednesday morning. (Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)
By Sam Goldman, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @Sam__Goldman | August 10, 2016 | 10:12 p.m.

After a month of construction and nearly two years out of commission, Evergreen Park’s two tennis courts opened again for play Wednesday morning in Goleta.

Large cracks across the surface of the 1970s-era courts had rendered them unusable for the northwest Goleta neighborhood.

“This is exciting,” Councilman Tony Vallejo said at the reopening event. “We all know Goleta’s a very active community, and we all like to get out and exercise, and having these courts in this community is very important.”

Though the concrete foundation did not require replacement, the two inches of asphalt-concrete on top of it as well as the acrylic playing surface and surrounding chain-link fence were replaced.

The surface is now officially “U.S. Open” green and blue.

Joint sealers were added between the four original slabs below the surface of the courts to make it into one cohesive slab, project manager Teresa Lopes said.

The courts hadn’t been worked on since the 1980s, she added.

“We want to encourage our youth and our seniors and everybody in between to get out and exercise, and this is one of the ways we do it,” Vallejo said. “It took a little longer than you might expect, but we did a lot of work on these courts, and it’s going to last us a long time.”

The overall reconstruction, repair and resurface project cost roughly $120,000, which came from the city’s General Fund.

In April, the city awarded a construction contract of up to $84,000 to Corona-based Trueline Construction and Surfacing Inc.​

Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Large cracks covered the surface of the 1970s-era tennis courts at Evergreen Park in Goleta before the renovation. Click to view larger
Large cracks covered the surface of the 1970s-era tennis courts at Evergreen Park in Goleta before the renovation. (City of Goleta photo)
