Goleta’s Finest Awards Accepting Nominations for Extraordinary Community Members

On Nov. 20, the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce will honor Goleta's Finest with an event titled, Celebration of Our Community.

If you know of someone within our community deserving special recognition for their activities, then here's your chance to nominate them for this prestigious award.

To nominate, please fill out a nomination form. Several recommendations may be made, but only one for each category should be submitted.

Nominations must be turned in by Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2015.

Categories for nominations are as follows: Small Business of the Year, Large Business of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Science and Technology, Educator of the Year, Student of the Year, Non-profit of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Woman of the Year and Man of the Year.

— For more than 60 years, the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce has celebrated the Goleta Valley.