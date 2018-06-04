Chamber of Commerce Reveals Winners of Goleta’s Finest Awards

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the winners of the 2013 Goleta’s Finest Awards.

Goleta’s Finest is a 64-year old tradition honoring remarkable individuals whose contributions have enhanced the Goleta community.

The 2013 award recipients will be honored with a formal celebration from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21 at the Bacara Resort & Spa. The evening will include ample appetizers, wine and beer, followed by the awards ceremony.

The 2013 Goleta’s Finest winners are Pete Jordano, Man of the Year; Patricia Bragg, Woman of the Year; Liz Barnitz, K-12 Educator of the Year; Mike Panesis, Higher Education Educator of the Year; Alexis Flores, Student of the Year; Joan Rakowski, Volunteer of the Year; the Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation, Nonprofit of the Year; Montecito Bank & Trust, Large Business of the Year; Anne Pazier, Santa Barbara Gift Baskets, Entrepreneur of the Year; and The Frame Up, Small Business of the Year.

“The variety of businesses and volunteers represented shows how unique the Goleta community is,” said Kristen Miller, president and CEO of the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce. “These individuals are making a huge impact on the Goleta community every day.”

The cost to attend Goleta’s Finest is $85 per person. A sponsored table for a group of eight is $750. Tickets may not be purchased at the door; please contact the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce by clicking here or call 805.967.2500 x4 in advance to secure your seats! Please join us on this memorable evening and “A Celebration of Community.” The 2013 Goleta’s Finest awards ceremony is presented by the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Special thanks to our Platinum Presenting Sponsors: Bacara Resort & Spa, The Bank of Santa Barbara, Business First Bank, Cox, MarBorg Industries, Montecito Bank & Trust, Spherion, Venoco Inc., Deckers Outdoor Corp. and The Towbes Group. We would also like to thank our Supporting Sponsors: ATK Space Systems, Citrix Online, Community West Bank, the Couvillion family, FLIR Commercial Vision Systems and Westar Associates.

Event sponsors include Brown and Brown Insurance, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, CenCal Health, Impulse Advanced Communications, Jim Knight, Jordano’s, Pacifica Commercial Realty, the Santa Barbara Airport, Latitude 34 Technologies, Marmalade Café, Noozhawk, ParentClick.com, Tony Vallejo CPA and Wilson Printing. Thank you to our Wine Sponsors: Avelina, Area 51, Consilence, Jordano’s, Kalyra, Kunin, Riverbench and Zaca Mesa.

For more information, please contact the Chamber of Commerce at 805.967.2500 x4 or [email protected].

— Cortney Hebert is the director of communications for the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce.