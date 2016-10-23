Goleta’s George Levinthal Cooking Up Strategy to Win World Food Fight

George Levinthal thinks he can make a burger that’s worth $100,000, and he is making plans to prove it.

Levinthal has qualified for the world’s largest event in food — the World Food Championships (WFC). He will be competing for a $300,000 prize purse and the title of 2016 World Food Champion Nov. 9-15 in Orange Beach, Ala.

Levinthal and Team Santa Barbara, consisting of L.J. Washington and Annie Peyrat, are among 430 teams from around the world seeking the ultimate food crown. Levinthal won the chance to compete at WFC by securing a coveted spot in Just a Pinch’s recipe contest (justapinch.com),

He now has a shot for a major payday at WFC, where $100,000 is awarded for the best dish overall and $10,000 is awarded in nine different categories: barbecue, chili, dessert, bacon, sandwich, seafood, burger, steak and recipe.

“Winning my category would be an awesome feat,” said Levinthal. “But winning the whole tournament with the best dish? That would be a dream come true.”

Readers can cheer on Team Santa Barbara by following them on Facebook or following the results at www.worldfoodchampionships.com. Team Santa Barbara might be seen on TV, as this event is filmed for national cable television. It has been seen on the A&E Network and the Discovery Network.

Levinthal and La Juane Washington both have been winners in Santa Barbara Independent’s annual grilling contests and have been on TV; Washington on the Today Show and local Channel 3, and Levinthal on the Cooking Channel.

Levinthal has also been a two-time winner in the Los Angeles Times Battle of the Burgers.

