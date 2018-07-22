Monday, July 23 , 2018, 1:09 am | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Goleta’s New Cannabis Business License Fees Lowest in Area

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | July 22, 2018 | 7:07 p.m.

Formalizing its embrace of legal cannabis ventures, the City of Goleta has established a set of fees and costs for businesses looking to establish such operations in the city.

The City Council voted at a recent meeting to impose a business license application fee for commercial cannabis businesses of $2,320. The licenses must be renewed annually, at a cost of $559.

The city also will charge a commercial cannabis land-use permit deposit of $1,000.

Goleta’s fees are the lowest in the area. The City of Santa Barbara plans to charge $5,600 for a business license, while Santa Barbara County will charge $3,250.

The Goleta council voted 5-0 to support the fees, which council members said were not excessive.

“The fees that we are charging for this program is to solely cover the cost of what the program is, and in no other way contributing to city operations or the general fund or anything else,” Councilman Kyle Richards said.

Goleta is considering allowing up to 15 commercial cannabis dispensaries.

The dispensary owners and their employees must undergo a Live Scan fingerprint background check. Councilman Stuart Kasdin wondered why.

“I can understand why an employer would want to fingerprint his employees to make sure he has good employees,” he said. “But it is not clear to me why we would want to make sure the people working behind the register, or what have you, get fingerprinted.”

City staff informed Kasdin that the State of California also requires a Live Scan background check for a state license so Goleta and other municipalities are requiring them as well.

The review process will take between six and eight weeks. Before receiving a state license, applicants must produce a local business license.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 