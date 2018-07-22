Goleta’s New Cannabis Business License Fees Lowest in Area

Formalizing its embrace of legal cannabis ventures, the City of Goleta has established a set of fees and costs for businesses looking to establish such operations in the city.

The City Council voted at a recent meeting to impose a business license application fee for commercial cannabis businesses of $2,320. The licenses must be renewed annually, at a cost of $559.

The city also will charge a commercial cannabis land-use permit deposit of $1,000.

Goleta’s fees are the lowest in the area. The City of Santa Barbara plans to charge $5,600 for a business license, while Santa Barbara County will charge $3,250.

The Goleta council voted 5-0 to support the fees, which council members said were not excessive.

“The fees that we are charging for this program is to solely cover the cost of what the program is, and in no other way contributing to city operations or the general fund or anything else,” Councilman Kyle Richards said.

Goleta is considering allowing up to 15 commercial cannabis dispensaries.

The dispensary owners and their employees must undergo a Live Scan fingerprint background check. Councilman Stuart Kasdin wondered why.

“I can understand why an employer would want to fingerprint his employees to make sure he has good employees,” he said. “But it is not clear to me why we would want to make sure the people working behind the register, or what have you, get fingerprinted.”

City staff informed Kasdin that the State of California also requires a Live Scan background check for a state license so Goleta and other municipalities are requiring them as well.

The review process will take between six and eight weeks. Before receiving a state license, applicants must produce a local business license.

