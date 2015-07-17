Goleta’s Short-Term Rental Ordinance Now in Effect

Advice

In February, the Goleta City Council passed a short-term rental ordinance that became effective on July 1.

The city is asking for help from short-term rental owners in registering their properties.

This ordinance will help protect and preserve the residential character of neighborhoods where vacation rentals operate. Some of the goals behind the adoption of the ordinance were to provide the city and law enforcement better tools to properly regulate these uses as well as create a registry that could track where and how many of these uses have been permitted.

This ordinance also provides a mechanism for people to object to a permit before and after it has been issued.

More information on the program and the forms needed to apply for a short-term rental permit can be found by clicking here.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.