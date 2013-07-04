Goleta’s Stow House Hosts Vintage July 4 Celebration

Family friendly event was sponsored by the Goleta Valley Historical Society

Fourth of July took a step into the past in Goleta Thursday during the Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration at Stow House.

A laid-back crowd with a strong family flavor filled the grounds of the historic estate, listening to music, enjoying traditional food, taking in numerous exhibits and partaking in lots of kid-friendly activities.

Under sunny skies, attendees were treated to the music of The Salt Martians, The Rawhides and Peter Feldmann & the Very Lonesome Boys.

For children there was face painting, temporary tattoos, and pony rides.

Traditional July 4th culinary fare included barbecue, hot dogs, popcorn and lemonade.

A wide assortment of vintage machines and steam engines was on display, with most chugging away back in the barn area. They were punctuated regularly by the blast of a steam horn.

The event was hosted by the Goleta Valley Historical Society.

