Goleta’s Stow House Hosts Vintage July 4 Celebration

Fourth of July took a step into the past in Goleta Thursday during the Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration at Stow House.
A laid-back crowd with a strong family flavor filled the grounds of the historic estate, listening to music, enjoying traditional food, taking in numerous exhibits and partaking in lots of kid-friendly activities.
Under sunny skies, attendees were treated to the music of The Salt Martians, The Rawhides and Peter Feldmann & the Very Lonesome Boys.
For children there was face painting, temporary tattoos, and pony rides.
Traditional July 4th culinary fare included barbecue, hot dogs, popcorn and lemonade.
A wide assortment of vintage machines and steam engines was on display, with most chugging away back in the barn area. They were punctuated regularly by the blast of a steam horn.
The event was hosted by the Goleta Valley Historical Society.
