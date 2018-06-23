Golf Benefit Has Eye on Green for Guadalupe Schools

Golfers will tee-off for educational funding during the Guadalupe Kids Come First Foundation’s fourth Annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Monarch Dunes Golf Course in Nipomo.

The nonprofit foundation supports the Guadalupe Union School District's academic, athletic and cultural programs.

“All money raised helps our district provide educational opportunities and other necessities for students, which sometimes our budget cannot afford,’’ said school Superintendent Ed Cora.

“Guadalupe and the surrounding communities have really stepped up to help in the past and we are hopeful the support continues this year,’’ he said.

Players still can participate and donations are welcome to support the efforts of the foundation, Cora said. Sorporate sponsors also are needed as well.

Registration begins at 7 a.m. with tee-time at 9:30 a.m. The cost is $125 per person or $500 for a team. The price includes 18 holes, green fees, breakfast, lunch, snacks and drinks. A barbecue dinner with raffle prizes follows the event.

Those interested in playing can register at guadalupekids.org or call, Alicia Julian Solis, 878-7390. The registration deadline is fast approaching.

— Kenny Klein for Guadalupe Union School District.