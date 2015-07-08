Golf Cart Burns At Vandenberg Village Country Club

Advice

Santa Barbara County firefighters battled a blaze involving a gas-powered golf cart in Vandenberg Village on Wednesday afternoon, according to emergency dispatch reports.

The incident involving a gas-powered cart with a full tank was reported at approximately 12:40 p.m. at the Village Country Club golf course in the 4300 block of Clubhouse Drive.

The fire reportedly occurred on the third hole behind a residence on St. Andrew’s Way.

Witnesses reported the fire was spreading to a nearby oak tree.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this stories.

