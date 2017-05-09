Golf Classic Benefits Lompoc Hospital Foundation

Tickets are now on sale for the 26th annual Flower Valley Golf Classic, banquet and auction set for May 19 at the Mission Club (formerly Village Country Club) in Lompoc.

The event is a major fundraising effort of the nonprofit Lompoc Hospital District Foundation. Proceeds from the tournament will be directed to the foundation’s capital campaign to upgrade and modernize the 110-bed Comprehensive Care Center.

Sponsorship opportunities remain. Details are available from Alice Milligan, foundation president, 736-4005.

The day-long classic includes 18 holes of golf at the course, a buffet dinner, and a live and silent auction. The event accommodates 144 golfers.

Registration for the golf portion of the day is $150. Golfer check-in begins at 11 a.m. A putting contest is set for 11 a.m.-noon, while the shotgun tournament tee-off is at 12:15 p.m.

A vehicle has been donated by Jim Vreeland Ford for the designated Hole-in-One tee.

Entry fee includes a tee prize, lunch, a round of golf, card and a buffet dinner. Anyone may attend the evening’s banquet at 5:30 p.m. with the purchase of a $30 ticket. Tickets are available by calling 736-4005 or 733-2835.

Included in the live auction items are a guided sailboat tour with Capt. Krebs; Fourth of July Dodger tickets; wine; and a one-week stay at a South Lake Tahoe condominium.

Among the numerous silent auction items up for bidding are restaurant gift certificates; hotel stays; golf rounds; and fitness memberships.

For information, visit www.lompocvmc.com/golf. The Lompoc Hospital District Foundation is a 501c3 organization. The Foundation’s tax-exempt number is 77 0262454.

— Nora K. Wallace for Lompoc Hospital District Foundation.