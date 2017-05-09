Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 7:02 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Golf Classic Benefits Lompoc Hospital Foundation

By Nora K. Wallace for Lompoc Hospital District Foundation. | May 9, 2017 | 2:32 p.m.

Tickets are now on sale for the 26th annual Flower Valley Golf Classic, banquet and auction set for May 19 at the Mission Club (formerly Village Country Club) in Lompoc.

The event is a major fundraising effort of the nonprofit Lompoc Hospital District Foundation. Proceeds from the tournament will be directed to the foundation’s capital campaign to upgrade and modernize the 110-bed Comprehensive Care Center.

Sponsorship opportunities remain. Details are available from Alice Milligan, foundation president, 736-4005.

The day-long classic includes 18 holes of golf at the course, a buffet dinner, and a live and silent auction. The event accommodates 144 golfers.

Registration for the golf portion of the day is $150. Golfer check-in begins at 11 a.m. A putting contest is set for 11 a.m.-noon, while the shotgun tournament tee-off is at 12:15 p.m.

A vehicle has been donated by Jim Vreeland Ford for the designated Hole-in-One tee.

Entry fee includes a tee prize, lunch, a round of golf, card and a buffet dinner. Anyone may attend the evening’s banquet at 5:30 p.m. with the purchase of a $30 ticket. Tickets are available by calling 736-4005 or 733-2835.

Included in the live auction items are a guided sailboat tour with Capt. Krebs; Fourth of July Dodger tickets; wine; and a one-week stay at a South Lake Tahoe condominium.

Among the numerous silent auction items up for bidding are restaurant gift certificates; hotel stays; golf rounds; and fitness memberships.

For information, visit www.lompocvmc.com/golf. The Lompoc Hospital District Foundation is a 501c3 organization. The Foundation’s tax-exempt number is 77 0262454.

— Nora K. Wallace for Lompoc Hospital District Foundation.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 