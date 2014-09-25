Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 12:47 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Chamber of Commerc Golf Classic Supports Junior Carpinterian Scholarship Fund

By Patricia Kistler for the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce | September 25, 2014 | 1:01 p.m.

The Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce featured its 17th annual Golf Classic at Glen Annie Golf Club on Sept. 17 in support of the Junior Carpinterian Scholarship Fund.

More than 70 golfers, friends and business members of the Chamber of Commerce came out to support the event, which provides scholarship funding to the annual Junior Scholarship award winners, named each year at the annual Community Awards Banquet, slated for Jan. 24, 2015.

Business sponsors included the Carpinteria branch of Montecito Bank &Trust, the Carpinteria Holiday Inn Express and Lexus of Santa Barbara.

The first-place low net DAC International winners were Dave Stubbe, Stan Lay, Jim Marks and Ryan Kane. First-place low gross Team Montecito Bank & Trust winners were Joe Ballesteros, Danny Contreras, Rich Nahas (Glen Annie general manager), Anthony Castillo and Javier Quezada.

A delicious barbecue dinner and a silent and live auction followed the day on the course, to the tunes of Bonnie & Co.

"We are always delighted to sponsor this event," Castillo says. "When other golf events seem to be dropping out, this outing provides such a great opportunity for mixing business and fun, it just gets better."

Call CVCC events/membership manager,Colin Malloy at 805.684.5479 for information about next year's event.

— Patricia Kistler represents the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Golf Classic
First-place low net DAC International winners, from left, Dave Stubbe, Stan Lay, Jim Marks and Ryan Kane. (Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce photo)

 
