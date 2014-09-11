Golf Tournament Aims to Raise $75,000 for Teacher’s Fund

Renee Grubb of Village Properties Realtors is chairing the fourth annual Teacher’s Fund Golf Tournament, a fundraiser benefiting the Teacher’s Fund.

Founded in 2002, the Teacher’s Fund helps support local public and private K-12 school teachers buy specifically-requested supplies, materials, equipment and special projects that each teacher needs to benefit their classroom.

Grubb said she hopes the golf tournament will raise $75,000 for the nonprofit.

“Teachers desperately need supplies that school funding no longer covers,” said Grubb, who co-founded Village Properties, Santa Barbara’s largest independent real estate brokerage, in 1996. “This is our way of supporting our local teachers and thanking them for tirelessly educating our children.”

Tee-off is at noon Oct. 3 at the Glenn Annie Golf Course. The golf tournament will be preceded by a putting competition and followed by a catered dinner, silent auction and raffle items. Each golfer will receive a goody bag decorated by students at Washington Elementary School.

Joining Grubb are golf tournament committee members Lara Castagnola, Sheela Hunt, Dianne Johnson, Brianna Johnson, Adrienne Schuele, Carol Frazzano, Gary Welterlen, Wayne Natale and Bob Curtis from Village Properties; Steve Puailoa and Grant Brostrom from Cox Media; Amy Clemens from Alliance Wealth Strategies; and Kris Listoe.

Village Properties underwrites the event. Sponsorships still available at $1,500, which includes a foursome and other perks, and Tee Sponsorships at $300. There are also a limited number of foursomes for $1,000. Non-golfer cocktail/dinner tickets cost $50.

For more information about sponsorships or to donate a silent auction or raffle item, contact Castagnola at 805.683.7354 or [email protected]. For more information about the nonprofit, click here.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing Village Properties.