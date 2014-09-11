Friday, June 8 , 2018, 9:59 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Golf Tournament Aims to Raise $75,000 for Teacher’s Fund

By Jennifer Goddard Combs for Village Properties | September 11, 2014 | 9:28 a.m.

Renee Grubb of Village Properties Realtors is chairing the fourth annual Teacher’s Fund Golf Tournament, a fundraiser benefiting the Teacher’s Fund.

Renee Grubb
Renee Grubb

Founded in 2002, the Teacher’s Fund helps support local public and private K-12 school teachers buy specifically-requested supplies, materials, equipment and special projects that each teacher needs to benefit their classroom.

Grubb said she hopes the golf tournament will raise $75,000 for the nonprofit.

“Teachers desperately need supplies that school funding no longer covers,” said Grubb, who co-founded Village Properties, Santa Barbara’s largest independent real estate brokerage, in 1996. “This is our way of supporting our local teachers and thanking them for tirelessly educating our children.”

Tee-off is at noon Oct. 3 at the Glenn Annie Golf Course. The golf tournament will be preceded by a putting competition and followed by a catered dinner, silent auction and raffle items. Each golfer will receive a goody bag decorated by students at Washington Elementary School.

Joining Grubb are golf tournament committee members Lara Castagnola, Sheela Hunt, Dianne Johnson, Brianna Johnson, Adrienne Schuele, Carol Frazzano, Gary Welterlen, Wayne Natale and Bob Curtis from Village Properties; Steve Puailoa and Grant Brostrom from Cox Media; Amy Clemens from Alliance Wealth Strategies; and Kris Listoe.

Village Properties underwrites the event. Sponsorships still available at $1,500, which includes a foursome and other perks, and Tee Sponsorships at $300. There are also a limited number of foursomes for $1,000. Non-golfer cocktail/dinner tickets cost $50.

For more information about sponsorships or to donate a silent auction or raffle item, contact Castagnola at 805.683.7354 or [email protected]. For more information about the nonprofit, click here.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing Village Properties.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 