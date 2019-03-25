Golf Tournament Benefit Takes a Swing at Alzheimer’s Disease

Alzheimer’s disease is a growing epidemic affecting more than 5 million Americans today and as many as 16 million by 2050.

To raise awareness and funds, the Alzheimer’s Association California Central Coast Chapter will host the Fifth Annual A Swing to Remember Golf Tournament, Saturday, March 30, at Alisal Guest Ranch & Resort Ranch Course.

Check-in is at 11 a.m. with shotgun start at noon.

“Our goal is to raise $45,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association’s care, support, advocacy and research efforts,” said Dave Hartley, tournament director and head golf professional for the Alisal Ranch Course.

Hartley, a local resident, is working with Alzheimer’s Association staff to organize this year’s benefit in honor of tournament founders Sue and Lew Watkins.

The golf event includes lunch provided by Atterdag Village of Solvang; hole-in-one car prize, courtesy Rio Vista Chevrolet; refreshments provided by Firestone Walker Brewing Company and Paul Cashman; concierge cart sponsored by Friendship Center. Closest-to-Pin sponsor is Maravilla Senior Living.

Golf ball toss and a dinner and awards reception will follow the tournament at the Ranch Course clubhouse.

There will also be a raffle prize of a three-day, two-night stay at the Alisal. The course is usually open only to those who are members or guests of resort members.

To donate to the event or learn more, visit act.alz.org/swing. For more about the Alzheimer's Association, visit alz.org/cacentralcoast or call 805-892-4259.

— Ashley Lee for Alzheimer’s Association California Central Chapter.