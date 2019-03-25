Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Monday, March 25 , 2019, 4:54 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Golf Tournament Benefit Takes a Swing at Alzheimer’s Disease

By Ashley Lee for Alzheimer’s Association California Central Chapter | March 25, 2019 | 3:11 p.m.

Alzheimer’s disease is a growing epidemic affecting more than 5 million Americans today and as many as 16 million by 2050.

To raise awareness and funds, the Alzheimer’s Association California Central Coast Chapter will host the Fifth Annual A Swing to Remember Golf Tournament, Saturday, March 30, at Alisal Guest Ranch & Resort Ranch Course.

Check-in is at 11 a.m. with shotgun start at noon.

“Our goal is to raise $45,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association’s care, support, advocacy and research efforts,” said Dave Hartley, tournament director and head golf professional for the Alisal Ranch Course.

Hartley, a local resident, is working with Alzheimer’s Association staff to organize this year’s benefit in honor of tournament founders Sue and Lew Watkins.

The golf event includes lunch provided by Atterdag Village of Solvang; hole-in-one car prize, courtesy Rio Vista Chevrolet; refreshments provided by Firestone Walker Brewing Company and Paul Cashman; concierge cart sponsored by Friendship Center. Closest-to-Pin sponsor is Maravilla Senior Living.

Golf ball toss and a dinner and awards reception will follow the tournament at the Ranch Course clubhouse.

There will also be a raffle prize of a three-day, two-night stay at the Alisal. The course is usually open only to those who are members or guests of resort members.

To donate to the event or learn more, visit act.alz.org/swing. For more about the Alzheimer's Association, visit alz.org/cacentralcoast or call 805-892-4259.

— Ashley Lee for Alzheimer’s Association California Central Chapter.

 

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 