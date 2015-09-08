Golf Tournament for Guadalupe Schools Welcoming Golfers and Sponsors

Advice

Golfers will Tee-off for students in Guadalupe Saturday, Sept. 19.

The Guadalupe Kids Come First Foundation will hold its second Annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser at the Monarch Dunes Golf Course in Nipomo.

Golfers and donations are needed from community partners and corporate sponsors.

The funds will be earmarked to improve educational opportunities for more than 1,200 students in the Guadalupe Union School District.

Allotments will go toward purchasing cultural costumes for the Ballet Forklorico and uniforms for volleyball and basketball teams, as well as supporting academic/historical-related field trips and student projects.

The purpose of the nonprofit foundation is to support the district's academic, athletic and cultural programs, according to founder GUSD Superintendent Ed Cora.

"There are many activities and supplies a regular school budget cannot afford,'' Cora said. "Raising additional funds through a foundation allows a district to provide supplemental programs, activities, etc. Last year, the golf tournament raised $10,000, and the goal is to exceed this amount. This can only be accomplished by members of the Guadalupe and surrounding communities coming together and supporting the students of Guadalupe.''

The golf tournament starts with registration from 8–8:30 a.m. and a 9:30 a.m. "Shotgun" start in a scramble format.

The cost is $125 per person, which includes 18 holes, green fee, cart, goodie bag and appetizers. A BBQ dinner will follow the event.

The deadline to register to play is Wednesday, Sept. 9.

Sponsors can make a donation to help meet the Foundation's goal or request an advertising tee sign for $100.

— Kenny Klein represents the Guadalupe Union School District.