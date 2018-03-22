Golf Tournament Takes Swing at Alzheimer’s Disease

Alzheimer’s disease is a growing epidemic affecting more than 5 million Americans today and as many as 16 million by 2050, the Alzheimer’s Association reports.

To raise awareness and funds, the Alzheimer’s Association California Central Chapter will host the fourth annual A Swing to Remember Golf Tournament, Saturday, April 14, at Alisal Guest Ranch & Resort Ranch Course. in the Santa Ynez Valley.

Check-in will be at 11 a.m. with shotgun start at noon.

“Our goal is to raise $45,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association’s care, support, advocacy and research efforts,” said Dave Hartley, tournament director and head golf pro for the Alisal Ranch course.

A local resident, Hartley is working with Alzheimer’s Association staff to organize this year’s tournament in honor of tournament founders Sue and Lew Watkins.

The golf event includes lunch, hole-in-one car prize, golf-ball toss, and an awards reception following the tournament at the Alisal Ranch course clubhouse.

The Alisal Ranch course is usually open only to those who are members or guests of resort members. Registration fees are $225 per person or $800 per foursome. Space is limited.

Participants may also buy tribute signs for $100 or $150 for two along the 18-hole course in honor or in memory of anyone with Alzheimer’s.

Sponsorships are also available for community supporters. Sponsor, register or donate online at act.alz.org/swing.

For more information, contact Whitney McMullen, [email protected] or 892-4259, ext. 101.

The Alzheimer's Association California Central Chapter, at 1528 Chapala St., Ste. 204, Santa Barbara, provides services in Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties. For more, visit alz.org/cacentral or call 892-4259.

— Ashley Lee for Alzheimer’s Association California Central Chapter.