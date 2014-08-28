Foundation Invites Golfers to Take a Swing at Tournament Benefiting Guadalupe School District

Golfers are invited to take a solid swing for the future: Guadalupe youth and education.

The Guadalupe Kids Come First Foundation will hold its first Golf Tournament Fundraiser on Sept. 20 at Monarch Dunes at Trilogy Golf Course in Nipomo. Corporate sponsors and community partners can also make a "Hole in One" with donations.

The funds are earmarked for 1,200 students attending the Guadalupe Union School District. The goal is to raise $10,000 to begin saving for learning tools such as laptops, iPads and other technology for the young learners in Guadalupe. The purpose of the nonprofit foundation is to support the district's academic, athletic and cultural programs.

"I am looking forward to golfers, businesses and the Santa Maria Valley supporting the foundation's efforts that are designed to provide extra support to students and their needs so they can make the most of their education,'' said GUSD Superintendent Ed Cora, who started the foundation last year. "The educational learning model has changed, creating an urgent opportunity for our students to have this technology. Our students are motivated about education and will richly benefit from the support they receive.''

The golf tournament starts with registration from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and an 11 a.m. "Shotgun" start in a scramble format. The cost is $110 per person, which includes 18 holes, green fee, cart, a goodie bag and lunch. There is a maximum of 144 golfers for the educational challenge.

Corporate sponsors are urged to support students, who after graduating from GUSD, enter higher education in the Santa Maria Valley. Sponsors can make a $500 or less donation to meet the foundation's goal. For others, participation is designed to meet advertising objectives. A hole can be sponsored for $100 and that includes your company's name on a tee sign.

For more information, please contact GUSD for a registration form at 805.343.2114 or click here. Donations can be made to GUSD, P.O. Box 788, Guadalupe, CA 93434-2114.

— Kenny Klein is the media contact for the Guadalupe Union School District.