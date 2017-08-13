Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 3:03 pm | Overcast 67º

 
 
 
 

Golf Tourney Raises $6,000 for Cancer Services at Arroyo Grande Hospital

Cypress Ridge Residents’ Golf Club hosts Grossi Tournament

Tim Demma, left, Montisa Phelan Lopez, and Dave Kerin.
By Kailey Cox for Dignity Health Central Coast | August 13, 2017 | 3:23 p.m.

The Cypress Ridge Residents’ Golf Club held its 13th annual Grossi Golf Tournament July 16-18 with proceeds benefitting cancer services at Arroyo Grande Community Hospital.

The Grossi Golf Tournament has supported women’s cancer services at Arroyo Grande Community Hospital Foundation for several years, which is decided by a majority vote among Cypress Ridge Residents’ Golf Club members.

This year’s tournament raised $6,000 in support of expanded cancer services as part of Arroyo Grande Community Hospital Foundation’s Legacy Campaign.

“I’m fortunate enough not to have had the need for cancer services myself, but there are so many others in the community dealing with this unfortunate disease,” said Dave Kerin, golf tournament co-chair. “Anything we can do to help stamp it out and improve the chances for those diagnosed is what our objective is.”

At the close of the tournament, a fundraiser dinner was held at the Cypress Ridge Pavilion with a live and silent auction. Some 50 local businesses contributed to auction packages, resulting in six live-auction packages and seven silent-auction packages.

“We are so appreciative of the effort the Cypress Ridge Residents’ Golf Club puts into hosting this tournament each year, and for everyone who participates in support of cancer services,” said Montisa Phelan Lopez, vice president of philanthropy at Arroyo Grande Community Hospital Foundation.

”We are so excited to increase the range of cancer care services we provide at our hospital, and it wouldn’t be possible without the support of our community.”

The next Grossi Golf Tournament will be in July 2018. The event is open to anyone who would like to participate.

To learn more, visit http://www.dignityhealth.org/arroyo-grande/.

— Kailey Cox for Dignity Health Central Coast.

 

