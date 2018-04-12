Golf Tourney to Benefit Domestic Violence Solutions

Help Make the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors’ Golf Tournament Benefitting Domestic Violence Solutions a Hole-In-One

Domestic Violence Solutions (DVS) for Santa Barbara County will be the beneficiary of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors' 9th Annual Charity Golf Tournament on Friday, May 11.

“We are extremely excited for this wonderful opportunity,” said Laurie Barene, development director for DVS.

“The funds raised from this tournament will be instrumental in allowing DVS to continue providing safety, shelter and support to domestic violence victims and their families throughout Santa Barbara County," Barene said.

"We are incredibly grateful for SBAOR, the event sponsors, donors, committee members and volunteers who make this event possible,” she said.

Each year, the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors selects one nonprofit organization to benefit. In 2017, the group raised $75,000 in funds and hopes to surpass that amount this year.

The May 11 tournament will be at the Glen Annie Golf Club in Goleta. Tee time is at 11:30 a.m., and includes a variety of food and drinks, awards, prizes, an auction, raffle and networking.

The cocktail party, which begins at 5 p.m., is complimentary to all golfers. Non-golfing attendees can buy cocktail-party-only tickets for $25, which includes one beverage and appetizers.

The event will feature live music with local rock band RedFish.

DVS is seeking sponsorships and auction/raffle items. For more information, email Laurie Barene at [email protected]

For more information, call 963-4458 or visit www.dvsolutions.org.

— Julia Black for Domestic Violence Solutions.