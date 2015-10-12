Monday, April 30 , 2018, 4:02 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 
Golfers Raise $90,935 for The Teachers Fund at Annual Tournament and Cocktail Party

By Jennifer Goddard for The Teacher's Fund | October 12, 2015 | 5:12 p.m.

Renee Grubb and Wayne Natale take a short break from raising $90,935 for local classrooms.

The 5th Annual Salute to Teachers Golf Tournament and Cocktail Party raised $90,935 for local educators to supplement and enrich learning in and outside of the classroom.

Golfing participants included professionals from title companies, real estate agencies, banks and local businesses totaling about 111 with some hailing from as far away as San Diego.

Held at Glen Annie Golf Course, the 5th Annual Salute to Teachers Golf Tournament and Cocktail Party is put on by The Teacher’s Fund, a nonprofit founded by Renee Grubb and Ed Edick, co-owners of Village Properties.

To date, well over $1 million has been raised by The Teacher’s Fund thanks to the loyal golfers, many of whom have participated each year and say it’s the only time they play golf all year. 

Golfers enjoyed on-course drinks and dining donated by Pizza Mizza, Chick-fil-A, Domino’s, Jordano’s and Los Agaves. They also had the opportunity to try side games such a hole-in-one contest and a longest putt event, which boasted prizes such as a brand new Acura car and $2,500 in cash.  

Every player took home a gift bag filled with goodies from local businesses and a Travis Mathew golf shirt. The post-tournament party featured tapas, top-shelf cocktails, live and silent auctions, as well as a DJ entertainer.

Thanks to Victoria Lindstrom with Dramatic Choices staging services, who voluntarily has staged the event for the past five years and provided the gorgeous centerpieces, the atmosphere of the tournament was one of festivity, camaraderie, elegance and comfort all rolled into one. 
 
Tournament sponsors included Cox Media, Santa Barbara Foundation, Prospect Mortgage, Coastal Copy, Bank of Santa Barbara, Montecito Bank & Trust, Union Bank, Village Properties, On Q Financial, Heritage Oaks Bank, Banc of California, Chicago Title Company, Fidelity National Title Co, Haaland Diving Inc., Movegreen, First American Title, WFG Title Company, Adrienne Schuele Real Estate, Riskin Partners, Marborg Industries, Cielo 24, and Santa Barbara Auto Group.

To learn about participating in the next Salute to Teachers Golf Tournament and Cocktail Party or sponsorship opportunities, contact The Teacher’s Fund at 805.637.6816.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist representing The Teacher's Fund.

