Golfers to Take Swing at Carpinteria Tournament to Benefit Scholarship Fund

Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament co-chairs Anthony Castillo and Michael Ensign announce the recruitment of players and sponsors for the CVCC’s 18th Annual Golf Tournament.

The tournament, which raises funds for the Junior Carpinterian Scholarship Fund, will be held Thursday, Sept. 12.

Castillo, manager of the Carpinteria’s Montecito Bank & Trust, states that all level players are invited to play in the shotgun format tournament, consistently fielding more than 75 players at the Glen Annie Golf Club in Goleta.

He said registration will begin at 10:30 a.m., the putting contest at 11 a.m. and the shotgun start at 1 p.m.

Co-chair Ensign, manager of the Carpinteria Holiday Inn Express, adds that the after-golf festivities will include trophy presentations, music by Bonnie & Co., a tri-tip and chicken barbecue, plus great raffle prizes and a silent and live auction.

In addition, guests not playing golf are invited to attend just the barbecue and business networking festivities. Rather than drive to Glen Annie, Santa Barbara Air Bus will provide a comfortable ride from the Carpinteria Chamber offices to the Golf Club and back.

But, that’s not all, Santa Barbara Air Bus riders to and from Glen Annie will be treated to craft beers, featured by the Carpinteria’s Island Brewing Co.

Ensign and Castillo invite players, sponsors and festivity guests to contact CVCC offices at 805.684.5479 x10 or click here for information, on or prior to Aug. 30, to sign-up to play, obtain a sponsorship or travel as a guest to the festivities.

— Pat Kistler is the government relations director for the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.