Golfers Will Tee-off for Students in Guadalupe on Saturday, Sept. 24

The Guadalupe Kids Come First Foundation will hold its third Annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser at Monarch Dunes Golf Course in Nipomo on Saturday, Sept. 24.

The purpose of the nonprofit foundation is to support the Guadalupe Union School District's academic, athletic and cultural programs.

All money raised supports activities and programs that the school budget cannot cover.

Last year, the tournament netted $12,400 and was used for teacher mini-grants to provide educational opportunities for students.

"The foundation is a vital part of our education mission that helps support important supplemental programs, activities and other necessities,'' said GUSD Superintendent Ed Cora. "The support from members of the Guadalupe and surrounding communities has been unmatched in the past and we are hopeful everyone will consider participating again this year, either as a player or a donor."

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and tee-time is 9:30 a.m.

The cost is $125 per person or $500 for a team. It includes 18 holes, green fees, breakfast, lunch, snacks and drinks. A dinner with raffle prizes follows the event.

Those interested in playing can register at guadalupekids.org.

Registration deadline is a week before the tournament, September 13.

Donations and corporate sponsors are also needed.

GUSD Contact: Superintendent Ed Cora, 343-2114, or [email protected]

Kenny Klein handles media affairs for the Guadalupe Union School District. Contact him at [email protected] or 805.709.1454.