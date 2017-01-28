Good for Santa Barbara: A Noozhawk Special Report

This is the index to Noozhawk’s Good for Santa Barbara project, a six-week series exploring the philanthropy and nonprofit organizations that improve and enrich life in Santa Barbara County.

The series also examines the inventive programs and challenges confronting the hundreds of organizations in our community.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton; managing editor Giana Magnoli; North County editor Janene Scully; reporters Sam Goldman and Brooke Holland; contributing writers Jen Best, Kellie Kreiss, Rochelle Rose and Melissa Walker; special projects editor Melinda Johnson; associate editors Marcia Heller and Michelle Nelson; and photographer J.C. Corliss were involved in the project envisioned by publisher Bill Macfadyen.

Also participating were 2016 summer interns Dani DeVries, James Fike, Annmarie Rodriguez, Sarah Scarminach and Grace Strelich.

Noozhawk columnists Judy Foreman, Dan McCaslin and Cynder Sinclair added additional perspectives.

The project is supported by Pacific Western Bank, the presenting sponsor, lead sponsors ERG Resources and the Santa Barbara Foundation, and a number of tiered sponsors, including the Hutton Parker Foundation, Energy Partners Fund, the Mosher Foundation and the Santa Barbara Education Foundation.

Day One

» Early Philanthropists Set Tone for Tradition of Giving That Has Been Good for Santa Barbara

» Nonprofits Play Essential Role in Santa Barbara County’s Sense of Place, Sense of Community

» Foundations Distribute $150 Million Annually in Grants to Santa Barbara County Nonprofits

» Bill Macfadyen: Good for Santa Barbara Series Puts Noozhawk’s Focus on a Favorite Topic

Day Two

» Innovative Approaches Ensure Nonprofit Organizations Survive and Thrive in New Era

Day Three

» Lack of Latino Leadership in Nonprofit Groups Exposes Wider Gaps in Santa Barbara County

» Partnerships Benefit Both Nonprofits and Businesses While Extending Resources

Day Four

» Santa Barbara School District Continues Programs First Funded by Orfalea Foundation, iCAN

Day Five

» Passion and Sense of Mission — Rather Than Pay — Drive Nonprofit Careers

Day Six

» How to Get Involved with Nonprofits? Discover Your Interests First

Day Seven

» Plan Moves to Action as Group Aims to Transform Food System in Santa Barbara County

Day Eight

» In New Era of Patient Care, Cottage Health Finds Power in Partnerships

Day Nine

» Nonprofits Receive Crash Course in Communication with Fast Pitch SB

Day 10

» Education Foundations Step Up to Ease Financial Squeeze on Schools

Day 11

» Santa Barbara Nonprofits Use Variety of Techniques and Sources for Fundraising

Day 12

» Creating a Charitable Culture in the Workplace Benefits Employees and Community

Day 13

» Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center a Community Jewel with Far-Reaching Support

» Government a Partner in Helping Santa Barbara County Nonprofits Meet Community Needs

Day 14

» Measuring What Matters When It Comes to Nonprofit Success

» Santa Barbara Restaurateur Sherry Villanueva a Passionate Supporter of Local, International Causes

Day 15

» Technology, Staff, Partnerships Among the Keys to Building a Sustainable Nonprofit

» Santa Barbara Community Church Members’ Faith Guides Philanthropy

» Leading From Within Launches Nonprofit Development Program for North County

More Stories

» Social-Sector Leaders Collaborate to Create Food Action Plan for Santa Barbara County

» Ken Saxon: A Community of Healers Quietly Making a Big Difference

» Judy Foreman: With Moxie and MOXI, Jill Levinson Is a Model of Philanthropic Leadership

» Dan McCaslin: Nonprofit Crane Country Day School Takes Learning to New Heights with Outdoor Treks

» Cynder Sinclair: Nonprofits Keep Our Economy and Community Healthy

— Noozhawk special projects editor Melinda Johnson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.