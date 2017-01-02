Measuring What Matters When It Comes to Nonprofit Success

There is no single winning formula, but there are guidelines that help donors decide where to give their dollars

There is no single measuring stick for determining a nonprofit’s success, but there are guidelines funders follow in deciding where to place their charitable dollars.

“I really think that it’s different for every nonprofit,” said Pam Lewis, chief operations officer for the Hutton Parker Foundation. “From the outside, you might look at statistics and say, ‘Oh, gosh! That’s only a 20 percent success rate.’ But from the inside, that’s 20 percent that might not have been successful without your support.”

From foundations to private donors, the keys to identifying successful nonprofits include not only project success rates but board activity, leadership and community need.

“We can talk about all these nonprofits that have been founded because someone has a great idea, but are they really necessary? Are they really filling a need? Are they serving the people they intend to serve, the people who need the help?” Lewis said.

“The typical things we look for as a funder is an organization with a strong, educated, informed board, having sufficient staff leadership within the organization, and having a unique product that has been identified as something really needed within the community.”

Ultimately, there is no single picture of success.

“I don’t think there’s one, single model that’s successful,” said Catherine Brozowski, past vice president for the Orfalea Foundation and now executive director of the Audacious Foundation and president of Giving Matters. “It’s about understanding the ins and outs, who the clientele is, what the programs are, who they’re serving and how they’re serving.”

Donors like to talk to management about how they’ve designed their programs, long-term plans and short-term goals. They look to board members who are actively involved and staff members with ready answers.

“I look at someone like Transition House or Storyteller, which provide free services to very low-income people — families who, if they’re lucky, have a car that they may be living in. There’s no revenue at all, but I see them as tremendously successful. You can’t compare them with Cottage Hospital, which is amazing and wonderful, and has huge campaigns and which we all need for things we don’t want to talk about,” she said.

Indeed, with some 2,000 nonprofits serving Santa Barbara County, organizations' missions are bound to overlap. That’s why Steve Ainsley looks toward partnerships among nonprofits.

“It’s extraordinarily difficult to fund a nonprofit. It’s tough work,” said Ainsley, chairman of both the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Foundation board of directors and the Cottage Health board of directors. “Once people find that formula, they’re reluctant to give it up, to share it.

"In my view, that’s shortsighted. I really believe, particularly when your motives are in with like organizations, it makes sense to work together. The nature of all these folks is to be committed, to do good work, and they feel like no one else can quite fit the bill.”

Partnerships or no, donors such as Mosher Foundation President/CEO Ed Birch look for programs that make marked change in relatively short periods of time.

“We try, with our funds, to make a difference. That could be simply defined as moving from point A to point B. When you reach point B, something significant has happened. We encourage applicants to think outside the box, to do something they believe would really be significant, but that they don’t have the resources for, something that would make a difference to their organization.”

Like many donors, the Mosher Foundation and the Santa Barbara Foundation are turning away from providing operational funding in favor of funding specific projects or core support.

Of its $4 million distribution in Santa Barbara County each year, the Hutton Parker Foundation invests $2.5 million in core support. Among its services are rental of 17 of its office buildings to nearly 80 nonprofits at reduced rental rates on long-term leases.

“We’re saying, ‘You know what you’re doing. We have the money to put in place to accomplish that,’” Birch said. “If the project can make a dramatic difference in one year, it’s a home run. If it doesn’t happen, we don’t worry about that because we really try to do the worrying at the front end.”

That means studying the nonprofit organizations that have requested funding.

“It’s all about identifying your audience, finding folks who need help, working with them, providing them services and programs, evaluating whether the folks are achieving success. If they are being successful and making changes, you’re successful. If not, find out why and make changes,” Lewis said.

For instance, a program focused on helping students improve in school may fail to succeed not because of its own offerings, but because of outside influences that undermine the program’s efforts. Struggles with health issues, housing, nutrition or other personal conflict also may adversely affect a student’s success, despite a given program’s efforts.

“I like passion, a real commitment to their organization and its purpose,” Birch said. “I want to see someone demonstrating real commitment and passion for what they do, not just a hired-gun fundraiser who’s just doing their job. Someone who demonstrates a thrill in making the difference, who goes beyond, who is well-educated on the issues at hand, articulate and can speak the language of the organization.”

They’re also looking for responsible use of the money they provide.

“It isn’t easy to give away money. It places a certain responsibility on your back,” Birch said. “You want to make sure it’s given to the right cause, doing the right things and good things, rather than just keeping things alive for the simple sake of keeping them alive.”

— Noozhawk contributing writer Jennifer Best can be reached at [email protected].