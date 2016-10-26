Santa Barbara School District Continues Programs First Funded by Orfalea Foundation, iCAN

Innovative foundations worked with stakeholders to continue progress after programs for school food, visual arts programs in K-12 schools sunsetted

Within the last year, two nonprofit foundations focused on social and educational change ended their programs serving Santa Barbara students from kindergarten to high school.

» The Orfalea Foundation, recognized for its work revolutionizing school food in Santa Barbara, along with its efforts to improve early education and get Santa Barbara County prepared for disasters.

» iCAN, the Incredible Children’s Art Network, poured money and teachers into schools to provide visual art and music classes at a time when school districts couldn’t afford to do so.

Both family foundations — funded by Natalie and Paul Orfalea and Jim Kearns, respectively — want the programs to continue after the end of their funding.

So how does a community maintain the progress made?

The Orfalea Fund’s plan was to make systematic change by training and educating people to embrace healthy, fresh school food instead of the heat-and-serve model used in so many cafeterias, said Natalie Orfalea, the foundation’s co-founder and chairwoman.

The Orfaleas, who are divorced, dissolved the Orfalea Fund and the Orfalea Family Foundation to pursue their individual philanthropic interests. The foundation and its programs ended in December 2015.

The Orfalea Family Foundation and Orfalea Fund gave about $175 million over 10 years, according to the organization’s website.

The Orfalea Fund created the Early Childhood Education program, the School Food Initiative, the REACH (Resilience, Education, Adventure, Community and Health) program for high school students and worked with partners to form Aware & Prepare and fund Santa Barbara County’s Emergency Operations Center for the Office of Emergency Management.

Despite the loss of foundation funding, the Early Childhood Education program and School Food Initiative continue.

“It was always meant to be a large infusion of cash to areas that needed it to get a new paradigm,” Natalie Orfalea told Noozhawk.

The plan was for the foundation to withdraw and have the new leaders — with new skills nurtured by the foundation programs — keep the heart of the initiatives going, she said.

The Early Childhood Education program included funding for the Preschool Food and Healthy Habits initiative, accreditation support, the outdoor classroom project and directors’ retreats.

Preschool directors would get together for training sessions and to collaborate, and they continue to have those gatherings even though the foundation isn’t hosting them, Orfalea said.

“And likewise in the School Food Initiative, we began a conversation all about wellness and health,” she said. “They’re speaking the same language that a lot of these initiatives began, they’re speaking the language and continuing the dialog without our presence.”

There is an annual wellness conference, and school kitchens continue to serve fresh, healthy breakfast and lunch to students.

“To really solve problems, you have to get everybody involved and care about it,” said Lois Mitchell, former president of the Orfalea Family Foundation.

“With early education, it was terrible how under appreciated and undervalued these people were. People thought anyone could do it, that it was like babysitting.”

The foundation brought stakeholders together at every level and asked people who were doing the work how to help — and then provided that help.

“We empower those who were on the ground working and then we pull back,” she said.

The foundation spent more than $14 million on the School Food initiative for kindergarten to 12th grades, which ran for nine years and provided funding for food service staff training — including Culinary Boot Camps — wellness committees, food literacy programs, school gardens and grants for school kitchen equipment.

Many food services staff at schools didn’t know how to cook — and it wasn’t because they didn’t want to, but they didn’t know how to use knives, or how to break down a raw chicken, Mitchell said.

“When we first started, it was horrible,” she said of school food.

Staff members learned to cook and became food ambassadors of the meals they were serving to students.

Food literacy and wellness lessons were an integral part of it, bringing the wellness conversation into classrooms and into homes.

“There were kids in Goleta who couldn’t recognize a potato,” Mitchell said.

Nancy Weiss, food service director at the Santa Barbara Unified School District and a former chef and restaurateur, was hired in 2008 and began the mission of cooking from scratch as the Orfalea Family Foundation started its initiative.

“It was perfect timing for both Orfalea and myself to join forces and revitalize food services programs that had been basically pared down to heat-and-serve chicken nuggets, Domino’s Pizza, Taco Bell, even McDonald’s,” Weiss said.

The school district had about 60 food services employees when Weiss started as director. With program expansions, including the summer food and supper club programs providing free and affordable meals to families, more staff was hired and trained with the Orfalea Foundation’s help.

Now, the district has 108 full-time food services employees who work in 11 production kitchens using their boot camp skills and equipment from Orfalea, including knife sets, chef coats and hats.

“In terms of what the Orfalea Foundation did for our district, they brought chef educators into our kitchens and trained my staff where I wouldn’t otherwise have had the time or the money,” Weiss said.

“It’s been a great partnership and I understand why they sunset it. I think the work and legacy lives on. I don’t know how people can consider feeding processed food to kids. More and more districts are coming on board with this.”

With the end of the foundation’s programs, Orfalea says she is proud of the organization’s efforts.

“I was very proud of the efforts of it and the people I worked with throughout the years, the efforts to bring dialog into the forefront of community conversation and follow up with actions,” she said.

“I think it’s just the beginning and believe that we have trained and left wonderful leadership in place that will continue this work.”

The End of iCAN Programs

The iCAN nonprofit foundation made the transition to a grant-funding foundation and for the first year without its programs in schools, iCAN entered a funding partnership with the Santa Barbara Unified School District for a visual arts program in elementary schools.

It’s also investing in an expansion of the district’s after-school music program, BRAVO!

It was a very short shutdown, with final decisions made in May, and all staff being let go by the end of September, said former executive director Jeffrey Walker, who was included in the layoff.

While Orfalea had a strategic plan for the sunset that extended for more than a year, the iCAN transition was more accelerated as the foundation board decided to end programs, he said.

iCAN was founded in 2005 and grew to provide visual arts programs for students, from first to sixth grades, at Adams School, Adelante Charter School, Cleveland School, Franklin School, Harding University Partnership School, McKinley School, Monroe School and Santa Barbara Community Academy.

“The big transition for us, and it is very consequential, is the shift from an operating foundation to nonoperating,” Walker said. “We no longer are providing direct programming, but it doesn’t mean we withdrew from arts education.”

“It’s a piece that can get lost. We have a commitment of nearly $400,000 to Santa Barbara Unified for the coming school year and about $40,000 at Adelante Charter School. I don’t know if too many other foundations are supporting arts education at that level even at our new phase.”

iCAN will monitor the district’s implementation of the grant and decide future funding based on its performance.

Funding decisions will be made by the foundation board that includes Jim Kearns, president, founder and primary funder; his son, Dillon; and Ed Rossi, a business associate and original board member, Walker said.

The board expects to branch out beyond arts education and look at funding North County issues, he added.

The iCAN programs “really set roots into our system about the value of visual arts in our elementary schools,” said Donna Ronzone, the school district’s visual and performing arts director.

For the current school year, iCAN contributed $250,000 in funding and the district put up $500,000 and committed to having credentialed art teachers for each elementary school, she said.

The district hired a few of the iCAN teachers as part of that, and the foundation gifted art room equipment and supplies to each school as the program ended, Ronzone said.

But, the district isn’t funding teacher aides as iCAN did.

“We cannot do it at the level they were doing it,” SBUSD trustee Kate Parker said of the iCAN visual arts program.

She said she is heartened by the collaborative effort to coordinate and fund a larger after-school music program, but worries the end of voter-approved parcel taxes will be a blow to the arts programs.

“I’m grateful to iCAN and sad it’s going away,” she said. “We can at least adapt it so we don’t lose it, but I have a lot of concerns for the future.”

The school district has funded music teachers in each elementary school for years with parcel tax funding, but iCAN supported an after-school program every school day at Franklin School on the Santa Barbara’s Lower Eastside that also has ended.

With co-investors, including iCAN, Santa Barbara Symphony, the Santa Barbara Bowl and the Santa Barbara Education Foundation, the district is expanding the BRAVO! music program to include more students and improve transportation so students district wide can get to Santa Barbara Junior High School after class.

“We’re going to expand that in terms of equity and access,” Ronzone said, adding that the plan is to grow to 180 students each year from 120.

With dedicated buses, the hope is students won’t be sitting on a bus for an hour before getting to an hour-long music lesson.

Teaching artists will be hired so students can be divided into smaller groups and different levels of instruction, Ronzone added.

“You could call it BRAVO! 2.0, I guess,” she said.

“There was a short window to plan since the announcement came at the end of last (school) year,” Ronzone said.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.