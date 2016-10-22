Partnerships Benefit Both Nonprofits and Businesses While Extending Resources

Athletes from all over Santa Barbara County have squeezed into wetsuits, mounted bikes and double-knotted the laces of their running shoes as they swam, biked and ran in the annual Santa Barbara Triathlon since 1981.

Competitors and the community come together during this three-day event. But it wouldn’t be possible without the long-standing support of its sponsor, Montecito Bank & Trust.

“They’re the type of organization that has proven to put their money where their mouth is and walk the walk,” said Joe Coito, director of the nonprofit Santa Barbara Triathlon.

“Volunteers are probably their biggest contribution. They show up with volunteers all three days and help us with a number of things. They also have access to their marketing department. They partner with us to spread the word about triathlons and they promote it on their social media pages.”

As the event’s sponsor, Montecito Bank & Trust chooses the nonprofit that will receive the proceeds from the triathlon. This year, Special Olympics of Southern California was the recipient.

“The biggest reason (Montecito Bank & Trust) came in at the presenting level is that they share the same types of values that Santa Barbara Triathlon does,” Coito told Noozhawk. “They are very community oriented and support organizations in town that share that with them.”

Nonprofits and businesses find forming partnerships beneficial. Both partners gain exposure for their efforts and activities, extend their service reach and save on administrative expenses.

While Santa Barbara Triathlon and Montecito Bank & Trust have a direct relationship, other businesses and nonprofits form different partnerships. For example, the annual United Way of Santa Barbara County Day of Caring organizes more than 1,500 volunteers from businesses and community groups to garden, paint and do maintenance at more than 50 locations around the county.

Businesses sponsor the day-long event. Many of the projects help nonprofits that can’t afford to maintain their facilities.

While there is no monetary incentive, Day of Caring “is more about our whole mission to work with other people and promote partnerships within the community,” said Cori Gacad, assistant to the vice president at United Way of Santa Barbara County.

MedBridge, a medical consulting company, formed a different partnership. On the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday in 2010, the company’s employees volunteered at Santa Barbara Junior High School. There, a team built planter boxes, installed a picnic table and planted trees. Employees have remained involved with the school ever since.

Now, they are connected with a teacher for at-risk youth.

“We send employees a couple times a week to help with homework and foster relationships with these boys,” explained Marshall Flynn, MedBridge senior staff accountant.

Medbridge is continuing its tutoring program for the seventh year this fall.

The company takes pride in having a “strong influence within the community,” Flynn said.

MedBridge also has a relationship with Partners in Education, a nonprofit organization that supports public schools and youth in Santa Barbara County through local volunteers, paid internships and distributions of refurbished computers.

“We support other youth serving nonprofits that are supporting education,” said Chelsea Duffy, Partners in Education’s executive director. “We are committed to supporting all students and we recognize that a student’s learning doesn’t stop with the school day.

“Partnerships don’t have to be formal. Sometimes, our partnerships are very informal. It’s just a matter of providing information about other programs.”

Duffy said the upside is substantial.

“If collaboration and partnerships are done right, you can avoid a lot of wasting time, duplicating efforts and reinventing the wheel,” she said. “It’s really about good communication, community awareness and being a good citizen.”

— Noozhawk intern Sarah Scarminach