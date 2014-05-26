SBTHP’s Good Fortune Fundraiser to Celebrate Santa Barbara’s Asian American Heritage

The Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation will celebrate Santa Barbara’s Asian American heritage at Good Fortune from 6 to 10 p.m. this Saturday, May 31, at the historic social center of Santa Barbara — Casa de la Guerra.

This event promises to be a celebratory evening of music, performance and diverse Asian cuisines.

During the event, guests will enjoy pan-asian cuisine by Lorraine Lim Catering and special performances honoring Santa Barbara’s Asian American history including dance by Sino West and taiko drumming by Togen Daiko. Studio Nihon, a local Japanese catering and events company, will serve sushi, offer a sake sampling, and teach guests how to make origami. Artist Yin Ping Zheng will present a live calligraphy demonstration and guests will participate in the art of Chinese tea culture with Neil Chu.

During the late 19th and 20th centuries, the area in and around the Santa Barbara Presidio was a unique and culturally rich neighborhood. Chinese and Japanese communities coexisted side by side, offering thriving businesses within buildings that are now historic landmarks.

The Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation honors and preserves this history in El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park. In 2009, “Sharing Our Common Ground” explored Santa Barbara’s Asian Americans history with a three-part community lecture series. In the same year, SBTHP established both an annual Asian American film series and a cultural festival. This Good Fortune event celebrates our Asian American culture and Santa Barbara’s wealth of diversity.

Single tickets are $125. Table sponsorships available. Good Fortune is just one of many ways SBTHP seeks to increase community awareness and raise funds to support its mission to preserve, restore, reconstruct and interpret historic sites in Santa Barbara County. Proceeds from this event will help to ensure the future longevity of SBTHP’s ongoing community outreach and efforts to preserve the county’s most significant historic sites.

To purchase tickets, contact SBTHP at 805.965.0093. Click here for more information.

— Christa Clark Jones represents the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation.