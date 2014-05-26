Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 7:59 pm | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 

SBTHP’s Good Fortune Fundraiser to Celebrate Santa Barbara’s Asian American Heritage

By Christa Clark Jones for the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation | May 26, 2014 | 7:38 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation will celebrate Santa Barbara’s Asian American heritage at Good Fortune from 6 to 10 p.m. this Saturday, May 31, at the historic social center of Santa Barbara — Casa de la Guerra.

This event promises to be a celebratory evening of music, performance and diverse Asian cuisines.

During the event, guests will enjoy pan-asian cuisine by Lorraine Lim Catering and special performances honoring Santa Barbara’s Asian American history including dance by Sino West and taiko drumming by Togen Daiko. Studio Nihon, a local Japanese catering and events company, will serve sushi, offer a sake sampling, and teach guests how to make origami. Artist Yin Ping Zheng will present a live calligraphy demonstration and guests will participate in the art of Chinese tea culture with Neil Chu.

During the late 19th and 20th centuries, the area in and around the Santa Barbara Presidio was a unique and culturally rich neighborhood. Chinese and Japanese communities coexisted side by side, offering thriving businesses within buildings that are now historic landmarks.

The Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation honors and preserves this history in El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park. In 2009, “Sharing Our Common Ground” explored Santa Barbara’s Asian Americans history with a three-part community lecture series. In the same year, SBTHP established both an annual Asian American film series and a cultural festival. This Good Fortune event celebrates our Asian American culture and Santa Barbara’s wealth of diversity.

Single tickets are $125. Table sponsorships available. Good Fortune is just one of many ways SBTHP seeks to increase community awareness and raise funds to support its mission to preserve, restore, reconstruct and interpret historic sites in Santa Barbara County. Proceeds from this event will help to ensure the future longevity of SBTHP’s ongoing community outreach and efforts to preserve the county’s most significant historic sites.

To purchase tickets, contact SBTHP at 805.965.0093. Click here for more information.

— Christa Clark Jones represents the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 