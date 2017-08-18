Overdose Awareness Day Targets Opioid Epidemic

Recognizing that the overdose frequency in Santa Barbara County, and across the nation, is increasing at an alarming rate, Good Heart Recovery with host a free Overdose Awareness Day event 6-8 p.m. Aug. 31 at Leadbetter Beach.

According to some experts, the U.S. is experiencing the worst opioid overdose epidemic in the nation's history.

“Overdoses take the lives of those we love the most and it affects communities, families, individuals and loved ones,” said Courtney Tracy, Good Heart Recovery executive director.

“This important free event is meant to honor the people we have lost to the scourge of drug and alcohol addiction, and to give hope and provide resources to those who are still struggling with this disease,” Tracy said.



The Good Heart event will include a community forum; council discussion and memorial dedication group; community remembrance; and release of freedom lanterns.

— Donna Polizzi for Good Heart Recovery.