Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 6:58 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Good Samaritan Shelters in Santa Maria, Lompoc Go Tobacco-Free

By Santa Barbara County Public Health Department | January 5, 2015 | 11:11 a.m.

Effective Monday, Good Samaritan Shelter Inc. is taking an important step in supporting health by adopting a tobacco-free policy at its 11 sites in the cities of Santa Maria and Lompoc.

It is the first multi-site behavioral health service agency in Santa Barbara County to institute this comprehensive treatment approach.

“Tobacco use will now be treated like other substances that cause dependency,” said Nancy Gottlieb, Good Samaritan’s clinical director. “We treat the whole person and this policy promotes health and well-being for our clients, staff and visitors.”

Good Samaritan will no longer allow tobacco use, including the use of electronic cigarettes and electronic smoking devices. Neither clients nor staff is required to quit smoking, though once the policy is implemented; they cannot smoke or use tobacco products while on site. All clinical staff has participated in 26 hours of training for smoking cessation instruction, in preparation for this transition, and will also receive onsite training and support from a cessation specialist.

Good Samaritan will offer a complete tobacco cessation program for clients and employees. Services will include clinical assessment of tobacco use and readiness to change, educational materials, nicotine replacement therapy, cessation support groups, the support of the County of Santa Barbara Public Health Department and the 1-800 No Butts Helpline.

Individuals with a substance addiction smoke at rates two to four times higher than the general population, thus have higher rates of mortality and morbidity. Recent research indicates that quitting smoking while in recovery can increase the chance of long-term sobriety by 25 percent. Having smoke-free workplace can effectively reduce secondhand smoke exposure by 72 percent. Nicotine is a drug and nicotine dependence is a severe addiction and Good Samaritan is dedicated to facilitating recovery from all addictive drugs.

“People come to our agency to reclaim their lives,” Executive Director Sylvia Barnard said.

The incorporation of tobacco dependency treatment into our program is just another way to offer skills and resources to our clients and prepare them for reentry into the community. By creating an environment that replicates what many work and public places require; they are primed for success.

“This is an important step in protecting the health of individuals who are heavily impacted by smoking related illness and exposed to dangerous secondhand smoke,” Barnard said.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 