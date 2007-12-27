Good Ways to Finish Out the Year

With all the vacations and holiday travel the days between Christmas and New Year can be pretty dead, workwise. Here are a few suggestions to take advantage of the lull.
- Keep giving. Now is the time to go through your stuff and decide what stays and what goes. Thrift shops like Goodwill and Alpha Thrift Store will take your goods and put them to use.
- Recycle. Wrapping paper and boxes don’t have to wind up in the Tajiguas landfill . Find out how to deal with your tree when it’s time to throw it out.
- Take a walk. Break your new shoes in at Sperling Preserve , where the monarchs are showing up again. Or, go shopping: burn through the giftcards or make returns and exchanges. Or both.
- Sleep. It’s estimated that 75 percent of American adults are sleep deprived . Getting enough sleep helps with memory, immunity, depression and even weight loss.
- Watch a movie. Or take in a planetarium show at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.
- Reconnect. Bust out the new cell phone and call an old friend.
- Make something with your hands. Knit a scarf, or draw a picture. Try a place like Color me Mine in Goleta where you can paint a ceramic piece. They’ll fire it up in their kiln and you can take it home.
- Hang out with your pet. The one that’s been following you from room to room. They could probably use some playtime outside . Or maybe a cuddle will do.
- Organize. Declutter your closet, your desk, your hard drive. If you’re feeling creative, try a little feng shui .
- Get your resolutions ready for 2008. Make them doable , so you don’t pressure yourself too much. If you haven’t thought about it yet, the government has a list of popular ones to help you out. Really.