Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 10:24 pm | Overcast with Haze 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Goodland Coalition Appeals Approval of Drive-Through for McDonald’s at Camino Real

The Goleta City Council will take up that matter at a public hearing set for Nov. 19

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | November 8, 2013 | 6:10 p.m.

The Goodland Coalition has appealed the approval of a drive-through window at a McDonald’s restaurant in western Goleta, and the City Council has scheduled a public hearing on the matter later this month.

Coalition members are local activists who assert that adding a drive-through to the Camino Real Marketplace McDonald’s location will negatively affect traffic and greenhouse-gas emissions.

The project would add a drive-through to the existing restaurant, and include sidewalk improvements, a crosswalk across Storke Road at the center’s entrance, and prohibit left turns out of the drive-through, and prohibit left turns into Home Depot from Storke Road with a median.

These changes are meant to help traffic move into the parking lots, instead of having cars backed up behind a left-turning car.

Goleta’s Planning Commission approved the project Oct. 14 after the environmental impact report and traffic analysis concluded that adding a drive-through wouldn’t add very many car trips and wouldn’t create a “significant” impact under California Environmental Quality Act guidelines.

Coalition member George Relles has spoken at several meetings, asking commissioners not to approve the project.

The drive-through would become the closest one for Isla Vista and the Ellwood area, and it could attract Dos Pueblos High School students during lunchtime and UCSB students around the clock, he said.

He also has concerns about long lines waiting for food, which could spill out into the parking lot and cause traffic problems.

The coalition is represented by environmental attorney Marc Chytilo, who filed an appeal of the conditional use permit and development plan amendment for the project.

The City Council will hold the public hearing at 6 p.m. Nov. 19 in the council chambers at 130 Cremona Drive, Suite B.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 