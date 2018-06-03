Goodland Coalition Appeals Approval of Drive-Through for McDonald’s at Camino Real

The Goleta City Council will take up that matter at a public hearing set for Nov. 19

The Goodland Coalition has appealed the approval of a drive-through window at a McDonald’s restaurant in western Goleta, and the City Council has scheduled a public hearing on the matter later this month.

Coalition members are local activists who assert that adding a drive-through to the Camino Real Marketplace McDonald’s location will negatively affect traffic and greenhouse-gas emissions.

The project would add a drive-through to the existing restaurant, and include sidewalk improvements, a crosswalk across Storke Road at the center’s entrance, and prohibit left turns out of the drive-through, and prohibit left turns into Home Depot from Storke Road with a median.

These changes are meant to help traffic move into the parking lots, instead of having cars backed up behind a left-turning car.

Goleta’s Planning Commission approved the project Oct. 14 after the environmental impact report and traffic analysis concluded that adding a drive-through wouldn’t add very many car trips and wouldn’t create a “significant” impact under California Environmental Quality Act guidelines.

Coalition member George Relles has spoken at several meetings, asking commissioners not to approve the project.

The drive-through would become the closest one for Isla Vista and the Ellwood area, and it could attract Dos Pueblos High School students during lunchtime and UCSB students around the clock, he said.

He also has concerns about long lines waiting for food, which could spill out into the parking lot and cause traffic problems.

The coalition is represented by environmental attorney Marc Chytilo, who filed an appeal of the conditional use permit and development plan amendment for the project.

The City Council will hold the public hearing at 6 p.m. Nov. 19 in the council chambers at 130 Cremona Drive, Suite B.

