Goodland Coalition Gets $10,000 Donation from Fund for Santa Barbara

Coalition says anonymous donor will match $10,000 contribution

By Bob Wignot for The Goodland Coalition | May 26, 2012 | 1:59 p.m.

The Goodland Coalition (TGC) announced on Friday, May 25, that it is the recipient of a $10,000 grant from The Fund for Santa Barbara. This grant will be used in furtherance of TGC’s Goleta Heritage Farmlands Initiative to protect and preserve the six remaining parcels of 10 or more acres within the City of Goleta that are currently zoned for agriculture. Once Goleta voters approve this initiative on the November 2012 ballot, plans to rezone these parcels will need to be ratified by a vote of Goleta citizens.

The Fund for Santa Barbara is a 501(c)3 nonprofit community foundation dedicated to addressing the root causes of social, economic, environmental and political challenges in Santa Barbara County. It has members and supporters throughout Santa Barbara County, including many Goletans.

TGC spokesperson Bob Wignot stated, “This support has more than monetary significance. This award is another confirmation that our cause is just, as well as a demonstration of faith in our ability to win this battle.”

Wignot noted that the groundswell of support for this initiative was already demonstrated when TGC volunteers collected 130 percent of the necessary signatures to qualify for the ballot, in only six short weeks.

“This award confirms the depth and breadth of the support for our mission,” he said.

Wignot also revealed that a Goleta resident who wishes to remain anonymous for now has pledged $10,000 to match the award by The Fund for Santa Barbara.

“It is too early to tell whether this will be enough to get the word out about our initiative, especially if there is some well-funded opposition,” Wignot said.

He said he hopes that voters can receive the necessary information without a battle of dollars.

Wignot concluded by expressing his thanks to The Fund for Santa Barbara, as well as to the hundreds of Goleta citizens who signed the petition to get the initiative on the November ballot. He also expressed the hope that people will visit the initiative website so they can add their support in November. Click here for more information.

— Bob Wignot is chairman of The Goodland Coalition.

 

