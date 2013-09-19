Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 4:11 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Google Earth Outreach to Meet Grassroots Organizing at Bioneers Conference

By Stacey Hunt for Central Coast Bioneers | September 19, 2013 | 1:00 p.m.

Rebecca Moore, engineering manager and founder of Google Earth Outreach, will be on hand for a presentation at the Central Coast Bioneers Conference on Oct. 27 to demonstrate how the powerful mapping and visualization technology can be used for public-interest purposes, from environmental justice to climate change, human rights and cultural preservation.

Moore’s  personal work using Google Earth was instrumental in stopping the logging of more than 1,000 acres of redwoods in her Santa Cruz Mountain community. She also initiated and leads the development of Google Earth Engine, a new technology platform that supports global-scale monitoring and protection of the Earth’s environment.

“You don’t have to be an engineer or a computer genius to use Google Earth,” Moore said. “There is a whole library of video tutorials on the www.google.co/earth/outreach website that will allow you to teach yourself how to create a map using Google’s satellite imagery, embed GIS data into it, add photos and image overlays, and create a narrated tour, all with free software.”

Google Earth Outreach’s website is filled with case studies using Google Earth to address issues such as Appalachian mountaintop removal, tracking elephants to protect them from poachers and conservation of British Columbian coastline.

“We also do free workshops all over the world to teach people how to use our mapping tools to jumpstart them on their projects, and even to become trainers themselves,” Moore said. “Our goal is to democratize access to mapping technology.”

For information on the Central Coast Bioneers Conference, Moore’s presentation or to register, click here or call 805.548.0597.

— Stacey Hunt represents Central Coast Bioneers.

