Google Teams Up with UCSB Physics Students for Research Project

Under the supervision of professor John Martinis, the group is working to develop new quantum-computing processors

A group of UC Santa Barbara physics students is teaming up with Google and NASA to develop new quantum computing techniques.

Google handpicked the UCSB student team this month to work with its Quantum Artificial Intelligence (AI) Lab, which was created in May 2013 in collaboration with NASA and a universities group to improve machine learning using quantum computing.

While the work of physics Professor John Martinis and his students isn’t quite ready for public dissemination — Google is keeping it under wraps — those involved are reportedly researching and building quantum-computing processors.

In a nutshell, Martinis and his students are experimenting with D-Wave's quantum computers, which can process data as much as 3,600 times faster than typical high-performance computers.

By testing new algorithmic processes, the group could help others generate useful insights from mounds of simultaneously existing data.

So, researchers could ask complex questions, such as what’s the best route to travel to 10 different cities, and an answer could be derived based on time, money, distance, etc.

“We're looking forward to being part of a serious scientific and engineering effort to build a quantum computer, and we're pleased that Google is very interested in this research,” said Martinis, now also a Google research scientist. “A key reason this is an exciting project is the expertise Google has in mapping machine learning applications to a quantum computer.”

Google’s director of engineering, Hartmut Neven, announced UCSB’s involvement as part of a hardware initiative to design and build new quantum information processors based on superconducting electronics.

“John and his group have made great strides in building superconducting quantum electronic components of very high fidelity,” Neven said in a statement. “He recently was awarded the London Prize recognizing him for his pioneering advances in quantum control and quantum information processing.

“With an integrated hardware group, the Quantum A1 team will now be able to implement and test new designs for quantum optimization and inference processors based on recent theoretical insights, as well as our learnings from the D-Wave quantum annealing architecture.”

Those interested in following the UCSB team's progress can track this Google+ page

