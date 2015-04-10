Google’s Michele Weslander Quaid to Speak at Providence Auction and Dinner

Michele Weslander Quaid, Google's chief innovation evangelist and chief technology officer for the public sector, will be the featured speaker at the 2015 Providence Auction and Dinner.

The event will be held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, April 18 in the Coral Casino at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore.

Weslander Quaid graduated from Santa Barbara Christian School in 1983. Providence was born out of a 2013 merger between Providence Hall and Santa Barbara Christian School.

The annual Providence Auction and Dinner has been a cherished school tradition for more than 20 years, including a silent and live auction, a delicious dinner, entertainment, and an inspirational program.

Weslander Quaid's career is at the pivotal intersection of technology, national security, and domestic and foreign policy. Her message, "Engage the Culture, Change the World," is sure to inspire all of us, especially as we educate the next generation of world-changers.

As Google’s chief innovation evangelist and chief technology officer for the public sector, Weslander Quaid bridges the gap between Silicon Valley and the federal government. Weslander Quaid began her career as an image scientist and systems engineer, where her innovative technology applications proved to be prescient solutions for operational needs, and she soon became the youngest chief engineer in the history of her company.

Post-9/11, she was recruited into public service and became one of the youngest people ever sworn in as a senior executive in the U.S. government. As a government official, she established and served in several senior leadership positions in the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, the National Intelligence Agency, the National Reconnaissance Office and the Secretary of Defense’s Intelligence-Surveillance-Reconnaissance (ISR) Task Force, leading information sharing and collaboration initiatives in support of global coalition stability operations.

Her clear-sighted leadership — both in industry and government — has had a lasting positive impact on the U.S. and its allies, and her support of the troops both at home and abroad earned her the call sign “Warrior Goddess.”

Weslander Quaid earned a bachelor of science degree in physics and engineering science with honors from Seattle Pacific University and a master of science degree in optics from the University of Rochester. She is a graduate of Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government program for Senior Managers in Government, and a chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff CAPSTONE Fellow. She is active in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) and leadership outreach for students K-12 and at universities, including serving as a mentor for Providence’s new Engineering Academy.

Honors and awards Weslander Quaid has received include:

» National Intelligence Meritorious Unit Citation (2001)

» National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Meritorious Civilian Service Medal (2005)

» "DC's Top 50 Women in Tech" (FedScoop, 2014)

» "Power 100" list of influencers (Washington Life, 2014)

» "The 7 Most Powerful Women to Watch" (Entrepreneur Magazine, 2014)

For more information, click here or contact Tawny Kilpper at [email protected].