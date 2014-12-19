Gordon Auchincloss Appointed Chief Assistant DA, Paul Greco as Chief Deputy DA

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley announced on Friday the appointment of Gordon Auchincloss as chief assistant district attorney and the appointment of Paul Greco as chief deputy district attorney for the Santa Maria office, both effective next Monday.

Auchincloss has been a deputy district attorney for the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office for 24 years. During that time he has held multiple positions and successfully prosecuted all variety of crimes.

Raised locally, Auchincloss attended high school, college and law school in Santa Barbara. He has served as a board member on the PARC Foundation and Tthe Santa Barbara Children’s Museum and has been a longstanding volunteer for the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Fighting Back Program, acting as both a mentor and a Teen Court judge.

In July 2010, Auchincloss was appointed chief deputy district attorney. In that capacity he supervised vulnerable victim crimes, including sex crimes and crimes involving domestic violence, financial crimes and misdemeanor operations. Auchincloss was also tasked with forming and supervising a new prosecution team to focus on white-collar crime, including major fraud cases, financial elder abuse and cyber crimes.

During the past four years, he has played an integral part in designing and implementing a new Truancy Program, Misdemeanor Diversion Program, Workers Compensation Fraud Program, Auto Insurance Fraud Program, Volunteer Attorney Extern Program, and is actively engaged in designing and implementing a new therapeutic court to help treat the root causes of homelessness.

Greco is a career prosecutor with the District Attorney’s Office. Prior to his promotion to chief deputy district attorney, he managed the Lompoc branch of the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office. While supervising the Lompoc location, Greco assisted in all aspects of prosecution ranging from reviewing law enforcement investigations to criminal prosecution of cases in the Lompoc community.

Recently, Greco has led the prosecution of Rebecca Sandoval for murder charges from a DUI collision in December 2013 in the Santa Ynez Valley.

Originally an Orange County native, Greco graduated from UC Davis in 1999 with degrees in political science and history. He went on to obtain his law degree from the University of San Diego School of Law.

Greco’s criminal prosecution career began in November 2004 when he became a deputy district attorney in Tulare County. After years of prosecuting high level gang members in Tulare County, he joined the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office in November 2010. Greco prosecuted gang and narcotic cases in the Santa Maria area for several years prior to his promotion to Supervising Attorney in the Lompoc office in July 2013.

Now returning to the Santa Maria area as a chief deputy district attorney, Greco will be supervising the litigation operations for both the Santa Maria and Lompoc branches of the District Attorney’s Office.