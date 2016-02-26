Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 3:03 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 
Posted on February 26, 2016

Gordon B. Crary, Jr. 1921-2016

Gordon B. Crary Jr. of Santa Barbara passed away Feb. 20, 2016. 

Born May 22, 1921, he was 94 years old. 

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. April 2 at the Santa Barbara Club, 1105 Chapala St.

 

