Posted on May 24, 2013 | 1:29 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Gordon Alexander Balfour-Ritchie, 89, of Santa Barbara died May 19, 2013. He was born Aug. 8, 1923.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 29 at El Montecito Presbyterian Church, 1455 E. Valley Road.

Donations can be made to a charity of choice or Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels in charge of arrangements.