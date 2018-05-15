Gordon College Choir to Sing at Trinity Church

The 32-voice Gordon College Choir from Boston’s North Shore region will perform a free concert spanning more than three centuries of choral music, 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 22, at Trinity Episcopal Church,1500 State St., Santa Barbara.

The concert is directed by Jamie Hillman, assistant professor of music. The tour, part of the Gordon music department's 50th anniversary, features performances and workshops in Santa Barbara, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Repertoire includes movements from Fauré's "Requiem," spirituals, folk songs, an Indian Bollywood piece, works by two prominent California composers, and "My Jesus, I Love Thee," composed by Gordon College founder A.J. Gordon.

Christina Chao, assistant professor of music, will accompany the choir on the piano.

Tickets are not required. For information, email the Gordon College Office of College Communications, [email protected] or visit www.gordon.edu.

— Thomas Joyce for Gordon College Choir.