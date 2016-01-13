Gossett, Riker Lead DP Past Pacifica

Dos Pueblos defeated Pacifica, 60-51, in its final tune-up before Channel League play.
Marcellous Gossett scored 14 points and Diego Riker added 12, helping the Chargers improved to 13-5.
“We started moving the ball better against their zone and got some good looks,” DP coach Joe Zamora said.
The coach added that the team did a good job protecting the ball and hitting the offensive boards.
DP opens league play Friday at home against Ventura.
