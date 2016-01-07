Gossett’s Big Night Lifts DP Past Canyon

Marcellous Gossett celebrate his birthday with a team-high 19-point performance, leading Dos Pueblos to a 62-58 non-league boys basketball win over Canyon Country on Thursday night at Sovine Gym.
The Chargers (12-5) played tough defense and contained Canyon's 6-4 center.
"We took their big man out," DP coach Joze Zamora said. "We played more defensively and we were able to break down their 2-3 offense."
Dos Pueblos was coming off a two-point loss against Moorpark. The Chargers are back in action Wednesday at Pacifica.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.