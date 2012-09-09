Gotye Brings New Tour to Santa Barbara Bowl
Chairlift and Jonti join Australian artist for concert under the stars
By Garrett Geyer, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews
| September 9, 2012 | 3:43 p.m.
Gotye packed the Santa Barbara Bowl on Saturday as he brought his new tour to the South Coast.
The multiplatinum-recording artist from Australia was joined by special guests Chairlift and Jonti.
Gotye’s newly released album, Like Drawing Blood, is now available for digital download.
— Noozhawk intern Garrett Geyer can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). See more of his photography at www.garrettgeyer.com.
